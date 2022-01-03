"We've made some errors" - Malakai Black shares his honest thoughts about his AEW run

Malakai Black was one of AEW's most buzzworthy free agent acquisitions in 2021. Upon his arrival in the company, many fans were excited to see what the man once known as Aleister Black could do with a newfound sense of freedom. But as Black himself recently noted, his AEW run hasn't been a perfect ride so far.

Early on, the leader of the House of Black hit the ground running, as he feuded with Cody Rhodes as soon as he debuted in the company. Black picked up two remarkable wins over The American Nightmare. But among other mistakes, the rivalry was drawn out too much, and it somewhat hindered Black's momentum.

During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Black opened up about his character in wrestling and how he experienced some booking mistakes in NXT, WWE, and AEW. That being said, he explained that he views these errors as learning experiences.

“So for me, the character work sticks and the wrestling progresses slowly," said Black. "...I wanna [be] perceived as effective and efficient and sure, you know, and I’ll be the first one to sometimes also say that both in NXT and WWE and AEW, yeah, we’ve made some errors, we’ve made some mistakes."

"But you know, you also need to make mistakes to realize what you’ve done wrong so you can correct it again, Black continued. "Nothing is always ever absolute, right? So it’s all about finding what you need to change and redoing it and sometimes there was decisions that I made, sometimes it was decisions that they made...." (H/T: WrestleTalk)

While Malakai Black has been appearing less on AEW programming since his loss to Cody Rhodes in October, there is definitely something brewing. For this reason, there's every reason to hope he'll bounce back in 2022.

Will fans see Malakai Black expand The House of Black?

Though his current run has been inconsistent, Malakai Black seems to have something laid out. He clearly teased a new addition to the House of Black during the special Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. After this vignette aired, many fans predicted that Brody King would join AEW and team up with Black.

The two stars currently hold the PWG World Tag Team Championship. King recently became a free agent, so his signing with AEW is even more plausible now. With the social media tease that Black recently posted in mind, Brody King could make the House of Black two, but who will be the third? Time will tell what happens next. Either way, it's an exciting time for Malakai Black's fans.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think about Black's comments? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Malakai Black's run in AEW? Yes No 6 votes so far