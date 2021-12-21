"That definitely made it very hard" - Matt Hardy on why he dropped the 'Broken' persona in AEW (Exclusive)

Matt Hardy recently took part in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda. He was asked about his gimmicks and why he left the Broken Matt persona so early into his AEW run.

Hardy debuted for AEW in March of last year as a replacement for Nick Jackson in the scrapped first edition of Blood and Guts. He currently heads the Hardy Family Office consisting of the likes of Private Party, The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny, among others.

The veteran wrestler reminisced about how he began wrestling at AEW in the midst of the pandemic. According to Hardy, the 'Broken' persona requires a lot of fan input and was put aside because of the lack of fans:

"Broken Matt Hardy and the Broken Universe is a very fan-driven persona and character. And obviously due to the state of the world, we’re in a pandemic, I debuted on the very first empty arena pandemic era show. So we weren’t playing to any fans in the live venues. So that definitely made it very hard, especially being in Jacksonville ‘cause I was playing towards the fans at home, more than anything else. So that’s why I decided to change directions and start doing 'Big Money Matt' as opposed to 'Broken Matt'," revealed Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy has had many different personas, effectively reinventing himself every few years. Hardy has been wrestling for nearly twenty years, beginning in 1994. The fact that he has remained relevant after all these years is a testament to his strength as a wrestler.

Will Matt Hardy have one last ride alongside his brother Jeff, in AEW?

While the jury is still out on whether Jeff Hardy will end up signing with AEW, Matt has stated that he wants to retire beside his brother. The Hardy Boyz have had a tremendous career. From being in the first TLC match to capturing multiple tag titles together, they have truly done it all in tag team wrestling.

They are truly an example of dreams that can come true. Both wrestlers began wrestling in their back yards and have since gone on to wrestle on the biggest stages in professional wrestling.

