Top heel breaks character to praise AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers 

Matt Hardy recently broke character to lavish major praise on AEW Tag Team Champions Lucha Brothers.

Hardy is one of the most well-accomplished tag team wrestlers, having won multiple titles with his brother, Jeff Hardy, in his storied decades-long career. As such, if he praises a tag team, one can't help but sit up and take notice.

On this week's Rampage, Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) defended their titles against The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens). Moments after the match, where the champions successfully retained their titles, Matt Hardy sent out a message praising the duo.

Hardy tweeted that since he knows a thing or two about tag team wrestling, he's enjoying what the Lucha Bros are doing in Tony Khan's promotion. Check out his message for the AEW Tag Team Champions below:

"Considering I know a lil’ bit about tag team wrestling, I’m loving what the Lucha Bros are doing in @AEW #AEWRampage," tweeted Matt Hardy.

Such praise coming Matt Hardy would certainly please Lucha Brothers. The duo is yet to respond to the All Elite Wrestling star's message for them at the time of writing.

Who should challenge the Lucha Bros at AEW Full Gear?

With Full Gear 2021 just around the corner, it'll be interesting to see who steps up to challenge Lucha Bros at the pay-per-view. The duo has already defeated The Acclaimed and The Young Bucks, who occupy the first and second position in the AEW rankings system, respectively.

At the moment, it looks like either third-placed Jurassic Express or fourth-placed FTR could lay down the challenge to the AEW Tag Team Champions. Since the latter are heels, they are more likely to face the babyface Lucha Bros at the pay-per-view.

Do you think Lucha Bros have been worthy of AEW Tag Team Champions so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

