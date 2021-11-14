"Incredible match" - WWE legend lavishes praise on MJF and Darby Allin after their match at AEW Full Gear 2021 

Matt Hardy recently lavished praise on Darby Allin and MJF after the duo wrestled a memorable opening match at AEW Full Gear 2021.

Allin and MJF battled in a near 20-minute back-and-forth match that left Minneapolis fans gasping for breath. In the end, The Pinnacle leader came out on top via nefarious means and with a side headlock takedown for the pinfall on the former TNT Champion.

Not just the fans, but many in the AEW's locker room also seem mightily impressed with the bout. One among them is Matt Hardy. The WWE legend took to Twitter to term MJF and Allin's match "incredible." Furthermore, he claimed that The Salt of the Earth won the bout clean, which clearly wasn't the case.

Hardy also compared MJF's victory at the pay-per-view to his win over Orange Cassidy from this week's Rampage. Check out his tweet praising Full Gear 2021's opening match below:

"Incredible match between @DarbyAllin & @The_MJFon #AEWFullGear! Very impressive that MJF won clean with a beautiful headlock takeover - Much like I won last night with a beautiful Twist of Fate," tweeted Matt Hardy.

What's next for MJF and Darby Allin in AEW?

Despite falling short at Full Gear 2021, Allin hasn't lost much momentum since MJF employed underhanded tactics to defeat him. He could quickly find his footing back in All Elite Wrestling, thanks to his standing in the company.

Fans have clamored to see him and Sting chase the Tag Team Championships, and this is one of the directions AEW could head in. As for MJF, he looks all set to enter the main event picture in the promotion.

The Pinnacle leader has a lot to boast about in the coming weeks, steadily finding his way into the AEW Championship picture. Plus, he also has a win over TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, making him a logical contender for the title.

