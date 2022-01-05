AEW's Matt Jackson has tested positive for COVID-19

It seems like Matt Jackson will be missing AEW Dynamite's debut on TBS as he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made via The Young Bucks' joint Twitter page, with an edit to their bio.

"Loyal to a fault, but sometimes have to make executive decisions. Always book ourselves strong. Our future grandkids are set for life. Matt has covid," said The Young Bucks.

Neither Tony Khan nor AEW has made a statement about the matter, and we could get an official word during this week's Dynamite.

Matt Jackson last wrestled for AEW on the December 17th edition of Rampage, an episode that was taped on the 15th. Jackson did appear on the AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash special at Daily's Place, alongside his brother, at the show's main event.

According to Fightful, neither Matt Jackson nor brother Nick Jackson have any scheduled matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dynamite or AEW Rampage.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson believe that without them, many current AEW stars would not be "getting paid"

The Young Bucks are known for making massive and conversational provoking claims on their social media. Recently, Matt and Nick Jackson had edited their bio to suggest that they themselves should be credited with helping many current AEW stars get "paid" and "featured every week on tv."

"If we didn’t sign our AEW contracts 3 years ago to the day, how many wrestlers would be getting paid & featured every week on tv currently? Lol. You’re welcome," wrote The Young Bucks.

The Young Bucks were among the first talents to sign with All Elite Wrestling at its inception and serve as EVPs for the company as well. Since signing with the company, Matt Jackson has an overall 49-22 record in AEW.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda, we wish Matt Jackson the best and a speedy recovery!

