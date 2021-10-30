Top AEW heel breaks character to praise Bryan Danielson 

One half of The Acclaimed, Max Caster, recently broke character to praise fellow AEW star and veteran performer Bryan Danielson.

Caster rarely diverts from his character of an obnoxious heel, who takes down his rivals with his witty raps. However, even he couldn't stop himself from applauding The American Dragon's brilliance as a pro wrestler.

Before Danielson's match with Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage, Max Caster took to Twitter to write that the former WWE Champion was "awesome." Check out The Acclaimed member's tweet here:

"This might be a hot take, but I think Bryan Danielson is awesome #MicDrop," tweeted Max Caster.

The Acclaimed (Caster and Anthony Bowens) is yet to interact with Bryan Danielson as part of AEW's programming. Fans would love to see Max Caster cut a scathing rap on the veteran performer and ignite a rivalry with him. However, that could take time since Danielson has a lot on his plate right now.

Bryan Danielson advanced to the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

On Friday night's Rampage, The American Dragon defeated Eddie Kingston in a hard-hitting contest. Though the outcome was never in question, Kingston took Bryan Danielson to the limits and came close to handing the former WWE star his first loss in All Elite Wrestling.

Danielson will now be keeping an eye on the second semi-final match of the tournament, pitting Jon Moxley against Orange Cassidy. He would square off against the winner in a marquee match at November 13th's Full Gear 2021.

Moxley currently seems like the favorite to secure the win and battle it out with Danielson at the pay-per-view in a dream match.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What did you make of Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston's match on Rampage? Would you like to see The American Dragon feud with Max Caster in the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' comments about AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Kaushik Das