"I did get heat" - Brian Cage's wife opens up on why she called out AEW for not utilizing her husband

Melissa Santos recently revealed that her husband, Brian Cage, is her favorite wrestler and that she called out AEW because she wanted to see him get regularly featured on TV.

Santos created quite the storm in September 2021, when she publicly criticized AEW for not utilizing Brian Cage to his fullest potential. She argued that The Machine was a force to be reckoned with in every company he worked before signing a deal with Tony Khan's promotion.

Talking to Chris Van Vliet, Santos recalled making the comments only because her husband is her favorite wrestler. Santos added that she also wanted to see her husband be featured more on TV.

"He is my favorite wrestler. He is. I actually have a couple of favorites but he’s for sure my favorite. That’s how we even started talking. I’d call him my favorite in Lucha Underground all the time so, yeah, I think he’s incredible. It’s just like really, there isn’t — aren’t many wrestlers that look like him and have the discipline and have, you know, I know they all love, everyone loves wrestling. I’m completely enamored by it as well, a different way but I feel like my gosh, I wanna see him more like I used to, right? It’s just at Lucha Underground, he was being used all the time and it was different companies, right? In IMPACT, you’re the champion and I’m not asking, ‘Hey! Let’s just make him the champion.’ No, it’s just like I wanna see my husband more, you know," said Melissa Santos. (H/T - Postwrestling)

Melissa Santos accepts she has a bias for her husband, Brian Cage

Santos also accepted that she might be biased towards Brian Cage since he's her husband. Furthermore, she added that she may have gotten "heat" from fans and those within AEW for her "straightforward" comments.

"You don’t see that and I don’t know, just for me, yes, I am bias. Like, he’s my husband. I wanna see more of that and so I did get heat because I’m spicy. I’m spicy. I’m very straight-forward. I’m not just gonna be like, ‘Well I’m just gonna… I really wish…’ Like no, f*cking use him. Come on." said Melissa Santos.

The Machine last wrestled for AEW on the 6th October edition of Rampage, where he failed to recapture his FTW Championship from Ricky Starks in a Street Fight. Since then, Brian Cage has been conspicuously absent from AEW's programming, though fans can expect him to return anytime soon.

