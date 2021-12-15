Member of Matt Hardy's faction reportedly out with injury - Reports

According to a report from Fightful Select, star Marq Quen, a member of Matt Hardy's Hardy Family Office, has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Quen was recently involved in a six-man tag team match alongside Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy. The Hardy Family Office defeated the team of Channing Thomas, Tommy Grayson and JP Grayson at NEW's Better Than You event.

Marq Quen is also one of half of the Private Party tag team in AEW. After the Hardy Family Office's win at NEW Better Than You, Quen and Kassidy teamed up with The Butcher and The Blade for an eight-man tag team match win over Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta during AEW Dark: Elevation.

As things currently stand, The Hardy Family office is without the services of Marq Queen and The Butcher.

During The Butcher and The Blade's match against CHAOS members Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii, the real-life Andy Williams suffered a torn bicep.

Matt Hardy took Private Party under his wing

Private Party has always been regarded as one of the premier tag teams in AEW. The team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy previously challenged for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, while the titles were held by Kenny Omega and Adam Page.

However, Quen and Kassidy were unable to win the belts from the then champions. Quen also tried to win a singles title in AEW when he challenged Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

At Fyter Fest 2020, the Private Party was accompanied by Matt Hardy in a winning effort against The Inner Circle's Santana and Ortiz. Quen and Kassidy would win the match and then challenge Omega and Page for the tag titles in another unsuccessful attempt.

Shortly afterwards, Private Party and Matt Hardy went on to create the Hardy Family Office.

