"They offered me the contract" - Mercedes Martinez shares interesting details about signing with WWE after AEW stint

Veteran performer Mercedes Martinez recently revealed intriguing details about her short stint with AEW in late 2019. She made it clear there was no offer from Tony Khan's promotion even though she made some notable appearances for the company.

Appearing on the Bell to Belles podcast, Martinez disclosed she got the contract two weeks after debuting as the "Joker" in the Casino Battle Royal at All Out 2019, WWE reached out to her. She informed the global juggernaut about her work obligations with AEW and was allowed to fulfill them.

"There was no contract offer. Yes, I mean, if you want to straight shoot, we can straight shoot. People think there was [a contract offer], but there wasn’t. We were in talks, you know? I just think that WWE, when they gave me the contract, they let me still do AEW. They offered the contract after I was revealed as the joker," Mercedes revealed.

Furthermore, the former WWE star also revealed that she let AEW know about WWE offering her a contract. However, Mercedes Martinez recalled that Tony Khan's promotion still didn't offer a deal, which led to her signing with WWE.

"I believe Awesome Kong was, at that time, helping with talent. We talked and I told her, ‘WWE is knocking at my door, so if there is an offer to be made, it has to be done now because if this is the only offer on the table, with me being close to 40, I need to take something because my legacy has to end at some point. And after that, there was nothing, so I took the contract with WWE," said Mercedes Martinez (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Will Mercedes Martinez appear for AEW in the future?

After her WWE release in August this year, many believed Martinez would enrich AEW with her experience. Instead, the veteran performer has mainly worked on the indie scene and recently debuted on IMPACT Wrestling.

Mercedes Martinez won the Knockouts Knockdown tournament, earning a shot at the Mickie James' Knockouts Championship. Plus, with AEW's working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling not yet finished, the possibility of Martinez appearing in AEW in the future cannot be ruled out.

Do you want Mercedes Martinez to work with AEW going forward? Sound off in the comments section below.

