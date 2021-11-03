×
Create
Notifications

WWE veteran Mick Foley sends a heartfelt message to Jon Moxley after recent announcement 

The WWE Hall of Famer has even praised Moxley in the past
The WWE Hall of Famer has even praised Moxley in the past
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Nov 03, 2021 11:28 AM IST
News

Mick Foley has sent a heartfelt message to Jon Moxley after it was revealed that the latter is entering an alcohol rehabilitation program.

A few hours ago, AEW President Tony Khan disclosed that Moxley is entering an "inpatient alcohol treatment program." Khan added that he made the news public after Moxley gave him permission to do so. The AEW President also wrote that he can't wait to see the former AEW World Champion step back into the squared circle at some point down the road.

In response to this announcement, Mick Foley took to Twitter to send his best wishes to Jon Moxley. He tweeted that the fan-favorite star made a bold and brave decision to make his battles public. Foley also stated that Moxley will eventually come back "better than ever."

"Wishing Jon the very best," wrote Foley. "A bold and brave decision - and I know he’ll be back and better than ever. Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife. @ReneePaquette@JonMoxley."
Wishing Jon the very best. A bold and brave decision - and I know he’ll be back and better than ever. Mox has a heck of a support system, with great fans, and an amazing wife. @ReneePaquette @JonMoxley twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Jon Moxley's return to AEW would be highly anticipated by fans

It's hard to argue that, despite the recent influx of talent in AEW, Jon Moxley has maintained his position as one of the most beloved performers in the company. His AEW debut in 2019 played a crucial role in the young promotion gaining legitimacy in the wrestling world.

Plus, Moxley carried the company on his back during the pandemic as the AEW World Champion. Many fans rightfully consider this run as one of the best babyface reigns in recent years.

Wishing the best for him and nothing but respect to him and AEW for putting his well being over everything else. He'll get through this and will be happier for it. Rooting for you Jon Moxley! https://t.co/LR1gNKeOvZ

Even after he lost his championship last December, Jon Moxley has been one of AEW's most consistent performers, and fans continue to rally around him. One can only imagine the amazing reaction Moxley would receive once he eventually returns to the promotion.

ALSO READArticle Continues below

What's your favorite moment of Jon Moxley's AEW career so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WCW Champion thinks that Eric Bischoff vs. Tony Khan is staged. Find out more here.

Edited by Colin Tessier
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Did you enjoy Foley's tweet to Moxley?

Yes

No

Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी