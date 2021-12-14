Photo: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spotted with AEW star

Mick Foley was recently spotted having lunch with AEW star Thunder Rosa.

The two performers appeared together at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in San Antonio on Monday night as part of a book tour promoting Foley's autobiography, "Have a Nice Day!"

Mission Pro Wrestling's official Twitter handle shared a snap of Rosa and Foley having lunch ahead of their performance.

Mick Foley also auctioned off two of his shirts for Thunder Rosa's fundraiser, Parade of Kettles.

The WWE legend's friendship with Rosa has caught the attention of AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker in the past. Baker has fired multiple shots at Foley for siding with her arch-nemesis over the last few months.

Mick Foley previously showered praise on Thunder Rosa's Lights Out Match with Britt Baker and urged Tony Khan to book a highly-anticipated third bout between the two stars.

Thunder Rosa is currently participating in the AEW TBS Championship Tournament

2022 could start with a bang for Thunder Rosa if she wins the AEW TBS Championship Tournament. She defeated Anna Jay and Jamie Hayter in the first and second rounds and is now in contention for a spot in the finals.

In the semi-finals, the 35-year-old will face a formidable opponent in Jade Cargill. Cargill is undefeated in singles competition in AEW, but it wouldn't be a shock if she suffered a defeat at the hands of Rosa.

Ruby Soho will square off against former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rosa in the other semi-final. The finals will take place on the January 05, 2022, episode of AEW, which will be the show's debut on TBS.

