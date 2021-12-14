×
Photo: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spotted with AEW star

Mick Foley is a big fan of the AEW product
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Dec 14, 2021 12:49 PM IST
Mick Foley was recently spotted having lunch with AEW star Thunder Rosa.

The two performers appeared together at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club in San Antonio on Monday night as part of a book tour promoting Foley's autobiography, "Have a Nice Day!"

Mission Pro Wrestling's official Twitter handle shared a snap of Rosa and Foley having lunch ahead of their performance.

Check out the picture below:

.@RealMickFoley and @thunderrosa22 together in SAN ANTONIO!!! 🔥 TONIGHT! 🔥 Join them for a very special night of classic wrestling tales & lots of laughs!realmickfoley.com/events https://t.co/WLL8ZmfzE1

Mick Foley also auctioned off two of his shirts for Thunder Rosa's fundraiser, Parade of Kettles.

Thank you to wrestling legend @RealMickFoley for auctioning off the shirts off your back for the @thunderrosa22 kettle. The support gave her a big boost in our #ParadeOfKettles competition.Donate to her kettle at give.salvationarmytexas.org/team/393913 https://t.co/NgXumeVOzN

The WWE legend's friendship with Rosa has caught the attention of AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker in the past. Baker has fired multiple shots at Foley for siding with her arch-nemesis over the last few months.

Mick Foley previously showered praise on Thunder Rosa's Lights Out Match with Britt Baker and urged Tony Khan to book a highly-anticipated third bout between the two stars.

Thunder Rosa is currently participating in the AEW TBS Championship Tournament

2022 could start with a bang for Thunder Rosa if she wins the AEW TBS Championship Tournament. She defeated Anna Jay and Jamie Hayter in the first and second rounds and is now in contention for a spot in the finals.

In the semi-finals, the 35-year-old will face a formidable opponent in Jade Cargill. Cargill is undefeated in singles competition in AEW, but it wouldn't be a shock if she suffered a defeat at the hands of Rosa.

@thunderrosa22 ain’t backing down from any fight ANY time soon 🖕🏼🔥#AEWDarkElevation #AEW https://t.co/OSgfWMKdx9

Ruby Soho will square off against former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rosa in the other semi-final. The finals will take place on the January 05, 2022, episode of AEW, which will be the show's debut on TBS.

Do you see Thunder Rosa becoming the first-ever AEW TBS Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Anirudh B
हिन्दी