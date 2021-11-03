MJF lashes out at young fan cosplaying as a top AEW star 

MJF recently trolled a young fan who cosplayed as former TNT Champion Darby Allin for Halloween.

The Pinnacle leader is one of the most ruthless heels in AEW and rarely thinks twice before taking shots at anyone and everyone who comes in his way. Just recently, a young kid dressed up as Darby Allin for Halloween shared a video of himself cutting a promo on Twitter and tagged MJF in the caption.

The Salt of the Earth quickly took note of the tweet and responded in typical MJF fashion. He claimed that the kid had a speech deficiency and that the young boy was "adopted." Check out MJF's tweet below:

"You have a lisp. Also you’re adopted," tweeted MJF

MJF is currently embroiled in a heated feud with Darby Allin. The two youngsters are expected to clash at AEW Full Gear 2021. On last week's episode of Dynamite, Allin returned after a three-week-long absence and laid down the challenge to MJF for a match at the November 13th's pay-per-view.

Though the match isn't official yet, it's only a matter of time before The Pinnacle leader accepts Darby Allin's challenge.

MJF is not a fan of the Hollywood blockbuster "Titanic"

I don’t have that problem. So this year I’ll be dressing up as myself again! People on Halloween dress themselves up so they can pretend to be someone else since they hate their own lives.I don’t have that problem. So this year I’ll be dressing up as myself again! #Betterthanyou People on Halloween dress themselves up so they can pretend to be someone else since they hate their own lives. I don’t have that problem. So this year I’ll be dressing up as myself again! #Betterthanyou https://t.co/E88IdgpfDE

The Salt of the Earth's witty tweets often go viral on the internet. His recent review of James Cameron's multiple Oscar-winner, Titanic, became the talk of the town for his hilarious take on the movie's plot.

MJF argued that Rose's character, played by Kate Winslet, wasted trucks loads of money by throwing away the Blue Diamond Necklace into the ocean. He blamed Rose for being selfish and for not thinking about her daughter. In closing, MJF termed the movie "HORRIBLE."

Though the AEW star doesn't seem to be a fan of Titanic, the movie is one of the most beloved and highest-grossing blockbusters of all time. The James Cameron-directorial made a whopping $2.02 billion at the box office and won 11 Oscars.

