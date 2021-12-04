"I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel special" - MJF seemingly breaks character and praises 4-time WWE Champion 

MJF is someone who rarely breaks character even outside the ring. However, he has seemingly done just that recently to talk about his ongoing feud with former 4-time WWE Champion CM Punk in AEW.

The Salt of the Earth and Punk's promo exchanges were arguably the best parts of AEW Dynamite's last two episodes.

Fans had been clamoring to see Punk and MJF feud for a while now, and it's safe to say their promo battles have certainly lived up to expectations.

Appearing on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, MJF discussed several topics, including his rivalry with CM Punk.

MJF accepted that his war of words with CM Punk on the November 24th edition of AEW Dynamite was a "special" moment for him. Furthermore, he added that he and Punk, two of the greatest of their respective generations, coming face-to-face was always bound to be a special occasion.

“Look, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel special. I think one of the reasons that we had over a million viewers watching our segment when we had the greatest verbal joust in the history of this sport is because it is special. It’s something that people have been calling for for a very long time. CM Punk was considered to be the greatest guy on the stick of his generation and I’m considered to be the greatest guy on the stick of mine. That’s exactly what it was, it was special,” said MJF. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

MJF wants "CM Punk of old" to return

In the same old interview, The Pinnacle leader also opened up about CM Punk struggling to defeat even undercard and mid-card performers in AEW.

MJF explained this is the result of him occupying Punk's thoughts and head, which leads him to lose focus during his matches.

He especially pointed out at the former WWE star's match with Lee Moriarty, saying though the latter is a formidable talent, CM Punk shouldn't be struggling to defeat him.

"I was on commentary for him vs. Lee Moriarty. Lee Moriarty is one of the greatest upcoming talents we have to offer on our roster, but he shouldn't be on CM Punk's level. CM Punk was struggling against that kid. It's very interesting and I think it's all because I'm in his head." said MJF

Fans can expect AEW to slowly build MJF and CM Punk's rivalry in the coming weeks, possibly culminating with a marquee match at Revolution 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you see MJF defeating CM Punk to secure the biggest win of his career whenever they square off in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John