"CM Punk doesn’t deserve this match"- Popular AEW star expresses frustration ahead of upcoming clash

MJF has taken to Twitter to lash out at CM Punk ahead of their upcoming clash on the Holiday Bash episode of AEW Dynamite next week.

Punk made a blockbuster announcement after he aided Sting and Darby Allin from taking the beatdown from The Pinnacle at Winter is Coming. The Straight Edge Superstar announced he would team up with the face-painted stars to face MJF and FTR in a trios match next Wednesday.

Ahead of their buzzworthy contest, AEW star MJF quipped that CM Punk doesn't deserve to have a match against him. The Salt of the Earth further put his rivals on notice by stating that The Pinnacle would teach the three 'jabronis' what professional wrestling is in actuality:

"CM Punk doesn’t deserve this match. And quite frankly You people don’t deserve this match. #MJFTR is going to teach these 3 jabronis what Professional Wrestling looks like," MJF wrote.

As this year's Christmas Eve is fast approaching, AEW seems to be laser-focused in generating buzz by giving away notable matches on weekly television programming. While fans initially expected FTR to go up against Sting and Allin, possibly for the AAA titles, the company decided to elevate the rivalry even further by adding another ongoing intense feud between MJF and CM Punk into the mix.

AEW's CM Punk has previously expressed his desire to team up with Sting and Darby Allin

Soon after joining the AEW roster this year, CM Punk pitched the idea of teaming up with Sting and Darby Allin in a match. He even pointed out that the three men hail from three different generations:

"That's kind of how I feel about the entire groundswell of AEW as a whole, you know, like, you got me, Darby, and Sting in the same ring. It's legitimately three different generations, you know, and the knowledge of wealth he (Sting) brings, yeah, it's a bucket list item now. I think for sure down the line we're probably gonna tag, you know what I mean like that feels like there's something there," CM Punk said.

There's no doubt pitting Punk, Sting, and Allin in the same corner would be a dream scenario. But whether or not these three co-exist to dismantle their rivals remains to be seen.

