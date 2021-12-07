"The guy is gold on the stick" - MJF almost breaks character to praise top RAW Superstar 

MJF recently shared his thoughts about WWE RAW Superstar The Miz, whom The Pinnacle leader is often compared to, thanks to his gimmick in AEW.

On the November 24th edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF had an iconic promo exchange with CM Punk. The two traded multiple barbs and name-dropped several top WWE Superstars. However, the one mention which drew the loudest reaction from Chicago fans was The Miz's.

At one point in the now-viral segment, the Straight Edge Superstar termed MJF "a less famous Miz," which visibly angered 'The Salt of the Earth.'

Appearing on the Throwing Down with Renee & Meisha podcast, MJF seemingly broke character to praise The Miz, saying the latter is a "tremendous performer."

He added that the RAW Superstar is also a "solid" in-ring performer. However, MJF then clarified that The Miz might be great, but he's not at the AEW star's level.

“The Miz is a tremendous, tremendous performer, but I am a professional wrestler. The guy is gold on the stick. In the ring, very solid too. If I’m being completely fair here, I’m not talking sh*t – it’s just factual. There are no holes in my game. And that is not a jab at Miz. Miz is great. But he’s not me,” said MJF (H/T - Sescoops)

MJF also broke character to praise his rival CM Punk

Though The Pinnacle leader rarely breaks kayfabe to praise his colleagues, let alone when he's embroiled in a feud with them, he recently took an exception.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, MJF stated that his promo battle with CM Punk from AEW Dynamite was a "special" moment. Furthermore, he said that both he and Punk are two of the greatest talkers of their respective generations.

"Look, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t feel special. I think one of the reasons that we had over a million viewers watching our segment when we had the greatest verbal joust in the history of this sport is because it is special. CM Punk was considered to be the greatest guy on the stick of his generation and I’m considered to be the greatest guy on the stick of mine," said MJF.

Though their match hasn't been confirmed yet, MJF and CM Punk could most likely square off at AEW's next pay-per-view, Revolution 2022, in February.

