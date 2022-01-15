"You better pray to god you aren't working" - MJF sends a warning to WWE On FOX employee 

MJF has fired shots at Ryan Satin after the latter pointed out the AEW star's recent loss to Captain Shawn Dean at last week's Dynamite.

It all began when Satin shared a message on Twitter, to which The Salt of the Earth reacted by terming him a "nerd."

Satin took note of Maxwell Jacob Friedman's tweet and then fired back by taking a massive dig at him by asking if he remembers losing to Shawn Dean the other day.

"Remember when you lost to Shawn Dean the other day?" tweeted Ryan Satin.

The Pinnacle leader then shot a warning at Satin, asking him to pray that he doesn't work for FOX anymore after two years.

"In two years, You better pray to god you aren’t working for Fox anymore" tweeted Maxwell Jacob Friedman

For those aware, two years later, i.e., 2024, is the year when MJF's AEW contract will expire. He has hinted on multiple occasions about departing Tony Khan's company for a lucrative contract elsewhere, possibly WWE.

Diamond Dallas Page thinks MJF could shine in WWE

Appearing on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Bro Show, DDP discussed which current AEW stars he would like to see head over to WWE.

The former WCW Champion's number one pick was MJF, who praised his work in Tony Khan's promotion, particularly his current feud with CM Punk.

DDP also stated that The Salt of the Earth is one of the only true heels in the wrestling business since he rarely breaks kayfabe.

"My top pick, no matter what, is MJF, because he's been my boy all the way through, I just watched that promo again with him and [CM] Punk, the 19-minute promo, on both sides - Punk and him, it was money. He's one of the only true heels in the business," said DDP.

It now remains to be seen if the AEW star ends up signing a deal with WWE in 2024, where he could also settle his differences with Ryan Satin once and for all.

Do you think The Pinnacle leader should remain with AEW or take his talents to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

