"You'll always be the second best" - MJF blasts fellow AEW star ahead of Full Gear 2021 

MJF has taken a major shot at former TNT Champion Darby Allin ahead of their clash at AEW Full Gear 2021 on November 13th.

The two of the four pillars of AEW, MJF and Darby Allin (Sammy Guevara and Jungle Boy being the other two), are currently embroiled in a heated feud. The rivalry has resulted in many memorable segments on AEW's weekly programming, creating unprecedented hype for their clash on Saturday night.

The Salt of the Earth and Darby Allin have also extended their rivalry to Twitter, where they have shared back-and-forth barbs over the last few weeks. Recently, the former TNT Champion put out a tweet, writing that he'll do "great things" at AEW Full Gear 2021. Check out Allin's tweet below:

"I’m gonna do great things tomorrow," tweeted Darby Allin.

MJF was quick to take note of Darby Allin's message and responded with a tweet appropriate to his self-centered character. He tweeted that Allin will always be second-best to him. Check out MJF's tweet below:

"Lol. You’ll always be second best," tweeted MJF.

Darby Allin recently addressed MJF's controversial promos in AEW as part of their feud

The Salt of the Earth's verbal barrage targeted at Allin has been the highlight of their rivalry in AEW. Many believe that MJF crossed the boundary when he mentioned Darby Allin's deceased uncle during one of their on-screen interactions.

However, Allin himself doesn't believe so, as he recently stated that he was aware beforehand of the things MJF would address as part of their rivalry. The former TNT Champion added that he's solely focused on ensuring that the feud strikes a chord with fans.

“Personally I don’t care, because I’ve put that out there into the world, what he’s already said. If you want to do that, go and do that. I think if something happens and you’ve talked about it, then it shouldn’t be an issue. I think if you haven’t talked about it and they say it, it’s like oh what? But it’s cool, I don’t give a sh*t. I just care about the pillars of AEW stealing the show, and no one is willing to go through what I go through to push the story,” said Darby Allin.

Apart from MJF and Darby Allin, fans can also expect Wardlow and Sting to get involved in some fashion at AEW Full Gear 2021.

Given The Pinnacle leader has a penchant for employing underhanded tactics, plenty of outside shenanigans can come into play during the match.

