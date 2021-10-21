Top AEW star warns Tony Khan he'll move to WWE if he doesn't get a good contract

AEW star MJF has warned President Tony Khan that he could move to WWE in 2024 when his contract with AEW expires. MJF stated that he could leave the company if he doesn't get the right deal.

MJF was one of the first wrestlers to sign for AEW, when the company was announced in early 2019. He had signed a five-year deal with the company.

MJF, on his recent appearance on Rasslin with Brandon F. Walker, called himself the "best promo" in pro wrestling as well as one of the best in-ring performers. He stated that Tony Khan knows it too, but warned the AEW President that he could leave and join WWE or IMPACT in the future.

"Tony Khan understands he has the best promo, or interviewee, or guy on the stick, however you want to say it in all professional wrestling. I'm also one of the best in-ring wrestlers in the world today, which I'd love to get into that too later. My issue and the reason why I don't get into ratings talk and I'll let everybody else do it is someday, if Tony Khan; again, a good friend of mine, doesn't fork up the right amount of money when my contract goes up, in the beginning of 2024, I might go to the other place," said MJF. (H/T Fightful)

MJF believes that he is the "hottest commodity in professional wrestling" at present.

AEW star MJF takes a shot at WWE's Roman Reigns

In the same interview, MJF also took a shot at WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, where he said that he is better than The Tribal Chief on the mic and ring. He, however, respects Reigns and the work that he puts in to be a top star in WWE.

"Again, someday I might work there. I'm also sure if he sees this, he'll pretend he doesn't know who I am because that's what they do over there. When, in reality, I know that they're all watching our stuff. Again, I cannot stress this enough, a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think he's great. Would love to work with him one day," said MJF.

MJF had previously expressed interest in joining WWE as he registered to be on WWE's Tough Enough reality show.

