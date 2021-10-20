"If he sees this, he'll pretend he doesn't know who I am" – AEW Star MJF gives his honest opinion on Roman Reigns 

MJF had a lot to say about WWE Superstar Roman Reigns in his latest interview with Rasslin’.

When wrestling fans talk about the biggest heels in the business today, MJF and Roman Reigns' names are bound to come up. MJF is one of the biggest bad guys in wrestling. His refusal to break kayfabe outside the ring has only helped his character get over as a hated villain.

MJF had major praise for another top heel in the business, Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief is currently the biggest heel in all of WWE and holds the Universal title on SmackDown. Here's what MJF had to say about Reigns:

"Roman Reigns lost in the key demographic to Ruby Soho, and Ruby Soho su*ks, so I don't know what to tell you. Don't get me wrong, that's not me shi**ing on Roman Reigns. I think Roman Reigns is a hell of a performer, he really is. I think he's absolutely incredible. Am I better than him on the mic and in the ring? Sure. But I'm not gonna go out of my way and talk sh*t about him because I respect him. I respect what he does. I respect the hard work that goes into putting out that product that is WWE," said MJF.

"Again, someday I might work there. I'm also sure if he sees this, he'll pretend he doesn't know who I am because that's what they do over there. When, in reality, I know that they're all watching our stuff. Again, I cannot stress this enough, a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I think he's great. Would love to work with him one day," said MJF. [H/T Fightful]

MJF vs. Roman Reigns would be a money match

Fans of MJF and Roman Reigns would love to see these two mega heels square off in the ring somewhere down the line. The chances of the match happening anytime soon are pretty slim.

MJF has a bright future ahead of him. AEW is where MJF gained major recognition, and he is aware he's destined for greatness in Tony Khan's promotion.

As for Roman Reigns, he is Vince McMahon's golden goose and is one of the most protected superstars in WWE history. Roman has headlined four consecutive WrestleMania events, is a multi-time world champion and has helped SmackDown become the "A show" over RAW.

Do you believe that the unthinkable will happen sometime in the future? Will this dream contest ever become a reality? Sound off in the comments!

