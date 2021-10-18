"I think our rivalry will live forever"- Nick Jackson names AEW duo as The Young Bucks' favorite opponents ever

AEW's The Young Bucks recently named the Lucha Brothers as their favorite opponents ever.

Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo dethroned the Jackson brothers for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a steel cage match at All Out last month, thus ending their reign at 302 days. Both teams left no stone unturned in delivering a spine-chilling bout that involved barbarity at its peak. The match went down as an instant classic that will be remembered for years to come.

While speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Nick Jackson stated that he was nervous before the bout because he knew both teams could pull off something special if everything went right. He then shared his belief that they succeeded in this regard before he argued that their rivalry will be remembered forever.

"I knew everything went right, and trying to top the run we just had would be pretty tough," said Jackson. "The Lucha Bros. might be my favorite opponents ever. I respect the hell out of them, and I think our rivalry will live forever.”

Ethan Coney @comics_ec #AEWAllOut completely delivering and that Young Bucks vs Lucha Bros match was absolutely insane🤯 #AEWAllOut completely delivering and that Young Bucks vs Lucha Bros match was absolutely insane🤯

What's next for The Young Bucks in AEW?

Even after losing the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks remained in the spotlight. Adam Cole's arrival reunited the SuperKliq, and the group recently defeated the Dark Order on the latest epsiode of AEW Dynamite.

With Cole likely to face Jungle Boy again, it looks like the Jackson brothers won't have an opponent lined up for AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Also, the company doesn't seem to be planning on inserting them back into title contention quite yet. It remains to be seen what's next for The Young Bucks moving forward.

What are your thoughts on the recently concluded rivalry between The Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers? Sound off in the comments section below.

