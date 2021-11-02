Popular AEW star says Jon Moxley would destroy him 

Orange Cassidy recently took to Twitter to predict the outcome of his upcoming match against Jon Moxley.

The Freshly Squeezed One is laser-focused on getting himself back in title contention. Cassidy defeated Powerhouse Hobbs a few weeks ago on AEW Rampage to advance to the semi-finals of the ongoing eliminator tournament. He is now gearing up to face Jon Moxley, who squashed Preston Vance last week.

Ahead of his high-stakes bout this week, Orange Cassidy tweeted that fans would watch him take the beat down from the former WWE Superstar:

"Watch me get beat up this Wednesday. @aew @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite," Orange Cassidy wrote.

Not too long ago, Matt Hardy also expressed his desire to see Mox 'kill' Cassidy in their match. Although it seems like Cassidy might have tweeted this in an amusing bit, he knows that Moxley will be coming up with all the guns blazing.

The Death Rider has shown an aggressive side lately, given how he ripped off Vance's mask and bit his head to let his opponent bleed.

It's worth recalling that Mox even dismantled Wheeler Yute before the tournament started. So it makes sense that Orange Cassidy will be looking to seek revenge on behalf of his friend. Meanwhile, Bryan Danielson has already punched his ticket to the tournament finals after outsmarting Eddie Kingston last week.

It will be interesting to see whether Moxley will continue his momentum or if Cassidy causes a major upset this Wednesday.

Jon Moxley recently revealed that Chris Jericho helped him sign with AEW

In a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Jon Moxley revealed that he didn't know about Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling or any other promotion when he left WWE.

He added that Chris Jericho helped him gain knowledge of these rising companies, who he initially thought of as Indie promotions:

"I didn’t know Tony. I met Tony a few weeks before Double or Nothing. Jericho was a big help. He was the first guy I talked to about it because, honestly, I heard a little bit about this AEW thing. There’s all these like IMPACT, AEW, PWG, all these three letter companies. So AEW, whatever, I didn’t think it was a big deal. I just thought it was like an indie." (H/T- WrestlingNews.Co)

In hindsight, Jon Moxley's WWE exit in 2019 turned out to be a blessing in disguise for him. He not only went on to become the company's world champion but also got the opportunity to wrestle in Japan at the same time.

What do you make of Orange Cassidy's recent tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

