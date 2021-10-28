WWE legend predicts Jon Moxley will "kill" fellow AEW star 

Matt Hardy recently sent out a message, predicting the winner between the upcoming Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy match.

The former AEW Champion defeated Preston Vance on Dynamite to secure his place in the semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. On last week's Rampage, Cassidy bested Will Hobbs to book his place in the final four.

Moxley and Freshly Squeezed are now set to square off at an undisclosed date, with the winner making it to the finals at Full Gear 2021. Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy tweeted that Jon Moxley is a "maniac." Furthermore, the legendary tag team wrestler predicted that he'd be thrilled to watch Moxley kill Orange Cassidy.

"Moxley is a shoot maniac. I’m thrilled that he kills @orangecassidy next. #AEWDynamite," tweeted Matt Hardy.

The fact that Hardy wants Moxley to brutalize Cassidy stems from his ongoing issues with the latter. The two have been involved in a heated feud for the last few months, and it doesn't seem like their issues are fully resolved yet.

Jon Moxley could win the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

Given the brutal manner in which Jon Moxley defeated Preston Vance, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he made quick work of Orange Cassidy as well. He seems to have become more unhinged of late, and he could use it to his advantage in the Eliminator Tournament.

👑Adam Goldberg  @adamgoldberg28 Give me heel Jon moxley vs babyface Eddie Kingston in the finals of the eliminator #AEWDynamite Give me heel Jon moxley vs babyface Eddie Kingston in the finals of the eliminator #AEWDynamite https://t.co/5FY6U7zf6E

He is likely to compete at Full Gear 2021 against Bryan Danielson or Eddie Kingston in the finals. The time seems ripe to put Moxley back in the main event picture by booking him to win the World Title Eliminator Tournament at the November 13th pay-per-view.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think Jon Moxley should win the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo thinks the AEW vs. WWE war shouldn't just be judged through the 18-49 demo. Here's why

Edited by Kaushik Das