Orange Cassidy shaves off the head of a top AEW star on this week's Rampage 

Orange Cassidy fought Hardy Family Office's Jack Evans in the main event of this week's AEW Rampage. The two competed in the first-ever Hair vs. Hair Match in the company's history, and as expected, Cassidy came out on top, sending the Rochester fans back home happy.

Apart from some interference in the beginning, the match on AEW Rampage was relatively clean. It was a rare opportunity for Evans, a respected veteran of the business, to wrestle in a significant spot in AEW. He stepped up his game, delivering one of his best performances in recent months.

That said, the match was all about Orange Cassidy, with the Rochester crowd firmly in his support. The 'Freshly Squeezed' fired up just at the right moment, eventually scoring the win on AEW Rampage after executing a Superman Punch on Jack Evans.

Post-match, Cassidy's Best Friends stablemates and Dark Order surrounded the ring, not allowing Hardy Family Office to save Evans from getting his head shaved. The show went off the air with Orange Cassidy holding Brodie Lee's son, Brodie Lee Jr, on top of his shoulders.

Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy are far from done with each other in AEW

AEW initially planned the Hair vs. Hair match for Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy, but booked Jack Evans to compete instead. But a blow-off match between Cassidy and Hardy could still take place.

The two will also be participants in next week's Casino Ladder Match to determine the next challenger for Kenny Omega's AEW Championship. Fans can expect Cassidy and Hardy to face off during the match.

Also Read

Did you enjoy Orange Cassidy and Jack Evans' match on AEW Rampage? Do you think Cassidy could win next week's Ladder Match? Sound off in the comments section below

Edited by Angana Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far