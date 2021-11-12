"Paul was really invested" - Paul Heyman was a big fan of current AEW star before his WWE release

Current AEW star Lio Rush recently stated that Paul Heyman really enjoyed his work back in WWE. He also shared an interesting conversation that he had with WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

Rush worked in McMahon's company for about three years in different brands such as NXT, 205 Live, and RAW. His most popular work came when he teamed up with Bobby Lashley as his hype man.

In a recent appearance on Chris Jericho's podcast, Talk is Jericho, Rush mentioned that Paul Heyman helped him out with one of his promos on WWE RAW. The former WWE superstar also disclosed how Vince McMahon called him into his office regarding the RAW promo and asked him to be the hype man for Bobby Lashley.

"I remember talking to Paul Heyman. Paul was really invested in what me and Bobby were doing and he was the first one to kinda coach me through that first promo that I did on Monday Night RAW. He had told me that Vince wanted to talk to me about it. I remember going into Vince’s office and he said that he wanted me to be Bobby’s hype man and I didn't know what that meant. It was a crazy time for me and things moved so quickly," said Lio Rush.

Lio Rush recently impressed fans in his AEW Dynamite debut match

In a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Lio Rush teamed up with Dante Martin to take on the team of Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty. This was Rush's debut match on Dynamite and The Man of the Hour was pumped up for it.

In the end, Lio and Dante picked up an impressive victory over their rivals and fans were very impressed with Rush's performance. The former WWE superstar showed enormous pace in the ring, which certainly gave viewers an adrenaline rush.

Moreover, Lio Rush and Matt Sydal have been developing a fascinating rivalry over the past few weeks, and fans are loving it thus far.

