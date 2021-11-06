"It’s closer to happening than it’s ever been"- AEW's Paul Wight teases a match with NBA legend

AEW star Paul Wight believes there's a strong possibility that fans might soon get to see him face NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal.

Ever since both men confronted each other, dating back to an episode of RAW in 2009, fans have been clamoring for years to see the two behemoths collide inside the squared circle.

Shaq and Wight were closest to facing each other at WrestleMania 33, given their face-off during the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal a year earlier. Be it the NBA legend's outside commitments or WWE's higher-ups' unwillingness to pull the trigger, the dream bout never materialized.

While speaking with Kenny McIntosh for issue 13 of Inside The Ropes magazine, Paul Wight revealed that a lack of communication from both sides prevented their bout from happening in the first place:

“Absolutely. It got very close to happening. I think we dropped the ball a little bit on communication. Shaq’s a real busy dude, he’s got a lot going on, a lot of brands. I think the biggest thing was aligning WWE and Shaq for what WWE’s vision was of the match they wanted us to have.”

Perry Neeyum @Progressiv3Punk The Big Show vs Shaq in AEW will unite the country and dare I say maybe even the world The Big Show vs Shaq in AEW will unite the country and dare I say maybe even the world https://t.co/cPy8i4To48

The former WWE Superstar revealed that Shaq always used to have a busy schedule around the WrestleMania season, which made it difficult to book their match. However, Wight believes there's no 'red tape' with AEW and that it's closer to happening than it's ever been:

“Around WrestleMania season it’s usually a tough time for Shaq because there’s basketball going on and a lot of things that occupy his time. I think with AEW we don’t have as much red tape. I mean, Shaq’s already competed in AEW. I think this is an opportunity for us to have that spectacle match and have some fun with it. Honestly, I think it’s closer to happening than it’s ever been.”

Paul Wight defeated QT Marshall in his in-ring debut at AEW All Out this year

Paul Wight finally got to lace up his boots at AEW All Out this year when he faced QT Marshall. As expected, the bout was a one-sided affair, as the former WWE Superstar squashed Marshall in no time.

Wight is rarely seen on AEW programming these days. However, he's continuing to commentate alongside Tony Schiavone on the AEW Dark: Elevation show. The latter has even competed in a few matches on the YouTube show.

There's no doubt he's well past his prime, but fans would at least like to see him have one last hurrah with Shaq before he hangs up his boots for good.

