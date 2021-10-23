"I might be lacing up my boots" - Paul Wight drops a major hint about his next AEW match 

Paul Wight recently stated that he could be stepping into the squared circle on this week's Saturday night AEW Dynamite.

After several months of teasing, Wight finally made his AEW in-ring debut at All Out 2021, where he defeated QT Marshall in a squash match. Later, on the September 27th episode of Dark: Elevation, the former WWE star defeated RSP, VSK, and CPA in a three-on-one handicap bout.

Though fans expected Paul Wight to compete regularly in All Elite Wrestling, it's been a month since he has wrestled. Now, he has provided an update on his in-ring status in Tony Khan's company.

Speaking on the Brandon Kravitz Podcast, Wight stated that he could be competing on this week's Dynamite as he's itching to wrestle again. Furthermore, he revealed that he's bringing his ring gear to the venue, and fans could possibly see him in action at the show.

“I might be lacing up my boots this Saturday, it’s about that itch. It has been a little bit so I’m bringing my gear bag with me, so if you come to the event in Orlando, you might see my big ass in the ring. Where else are you going to see 400lbs of spandex, brother? That alone is worth the price of admission," said Paul Wight. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Paul Wight thinks AEW's product is "very authentic"

The AEW broadcaster also explained why he chose to depart WWE after a nearly two-decade-long tenure in the same interview. Paul Wight stated that he desired to be a part of something that was "growing."

He also lauded All Elite Wrestling's roster, saying the talent makes the company's product very unique and "authentic."

"The hard part is just telling your brain to be quiet. It’s not natural to fall down, it’s not natural to take bumps in our business and when you haven’t done it in a while, your brain’s kind of like, ‘I shouldn’t fall down.’ You have to just relax and remember your body knows what to do and your subconscious knows what to do and just have fun and go do it so yes, it’s fun to get back in the ring and have some fun, lace up my boots and get in there and rock and roll a little bit," said Paul Wight.

Though fans don't get to see him wrestle very often, one can still catch Wight every week on Dark: Elevation, where he provides commentary.

