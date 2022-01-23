Peter Avalon's AEW contract expires, 3 others to follow

According to a report by PW Insider, AEW original Peter Avalon's deal has expired with the company.

Other reports also suggest that three others stars will see their contracts expire, namely Brian Cage, Marko Stunt, and Joey Janela.

Releases are neither rare in professional wrestling nor is AEW immune from this phenomenon. While Tony Khan's company has had few releases since its inception in 2019, it seems that might be changing.

In the case of Avalon, he did tweet out that he was accepting indie dates on January 17. It appeared that he was a free agent.

Fans then queried Leva Bates about Avalon's status. She responded that he was 'still there' and just accepting indie dates.

The report in PW Insider suggests that Avalon's contract has expired. This could also mean that Avalon could still work with AEW on a pay-per-performance basis, similar to other unsigned talents that appear on Dark and Elevation.

What raises eyebrows is that the contracts of Joey Janela, Brian Cage, and Marko Stunt will soon expire.

Marko Stunt hasn't been seen on television since September 2021, and he's primarily been associated with the Jurassic Express, but it seems that Christian Cage now occupies that spot.

Recently Joey Janela, who was one of the company's original signings, has been chiefly featured on Dark feuding with the likes of Sonny Kiss.

Brian Cage hasn't appeared on television since October 2021 despite being backstage at shows.

It'll be interesting to see how the company handles these contracts in the coming months, as all the wrestlers could be re-signed.

Lio Rush's AEW contract to expire

In another development, Lio Rush has revealed that his contract will soon expire and become a free agent.

Rush's contract expiration and revelation may lead fans to believe that his recent comments about Big Swole may have something to do with his contract not being renewed, but that is speculation at best.

While Lio Rush may no longer be with the company in the future, it'll be interesting to see who else will follow suit.

