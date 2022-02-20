"It truly was unscripted" - Renee Paquette on her and Bryan Danielson's time as co-hosts of WWE Talking Smack (Exclusive)

Renee Paquette said that her time on WWE Talking Smack with Bryan Danielson was tremendous and that the moments they shared on-screen were indeed 'unscripted.'

Before leaving WWE, Renee Paquette was a force to reckon with in the organization. She was a commentator, presenter, and host of several shows on TV.

Most fans also remember her and Bryan Danielson (f.k.a Daniel Bryan) being co-hosts of Talking Smack, which was a high point of the series to some.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Renee Paquette discussed her time with Danielson and how it was one of her favorite moments working in WWE.

"It was one of my favorite moments that I had while with WWE," said Paquette. "It's really funny because I feel that gets brought up a lot is our moments from Talking Smack and him and I together as co-hosts and it was for such a, you know, a fairly brief amount of time. It didn't go on for all that long but I think that people really felt that they got a peek behind the curtain or they really got to see who Bryan was. They got to see me and knowing that it truly was unscripted. We could just do our own thing. We were sort of flying under the radar until we weren't anymore and that's ultimately when we kind of got cancelled." [3:32- 4:09]

Paquette also believes that Danielson is such a great personality, and there are multiple layers to him.

Paquette continues, "But no, I loved working with Bryan. He brings such a fun energy to professional wrestling. Obviously, you know, he's regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world to ever do it. But I think him as just as a personality when he was a GM, being able to work with him on Talking Smack and all that, I mean there's so many different layers to him that I think that makes him such a cool character in the wrestling world." [4:10-4:34]

You can watch the interaction between 03:27 - 04:43 in the video below.

Renee was all praise for her former colleague when talking on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards' Panel.

