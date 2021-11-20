"If You Want A Rating" - Ric Flair pitches an on-screen idea for him and CM Punk

Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to address his past and potential future with CM Punk, publicly pitching an AEW segment idea featuring them.

The Nature Boy has shown keen interest in AEW, especially after leaving WWE on August 3, 2021. Although Flair was heavily rumored to be joining Tony Khan's promotion, sexual allegations made against him during an episode of VICE's Dark Side of the Ring put a rest to those hearsays.

Now taking to Twitter, Ric Flair posted a throwback picture of himself alongside AEW star CM Punk, dating back to their tag team match that went down on February 19, 2008.

The 16-time world champion also wrote an intriguing caption, stating that they "can make history again." Ric Flair suggested a 10-minute promo segment between him and The Straight Edge Superstar to possibly bolster AEW ratings:

"Never Forget This Moment... We Can Make History Again Brother! If You Want A Rating, Let Us Talk For 10 Minutes! @AEW @CMPunk," Flair wrote on Twitter.

Though Flair's tweet has created a buzz online, Punk is yet to react to the 72-year-old legend's remarks.

Ric Flair recently assessed Bryan Danielson and CM Punk's contributions to AEW's ratings

Ric Flair's latest statement comes on the heels of his somewhat critical remarks about Punk and Bryan's failure to contribute to AEW's television ratings thus far.

The WWE Hall of Famer believes Wednesday Night Dynamite shouldn't garner less than 1.1 million in viewership, considering the star power that CM Punk and Bryan Danielson possess.

Here's what he had to say on the first episode of his Wooooo Nation podcast:

"Well, if I'm looking at the ratings, I don't know what they've contributed to [AEW]. Yeah certainly, as you said, both big stars in the business, both have had a lot of success. Um, but I don't know what they've contributed because all you can do, as we do with football or any other show, we look at the ratings and the ratings are indicative. To me, that show should never do less than 1.1 million, they get there once and bring in all this talent and then they go back then there's something wrong," Ric Flair stated.

Despite Bryan and Punk being questioned for their ability to attract eyeballs, there's no denying that both men have helped bring a spotlight to rising talents by sharing the ring with them.

What do you make of Ric Flair's tweet about CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below

