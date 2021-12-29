Multi-time World Champion reacts to Owen Hart Cup AEW Tournament 

Ric Flair said that he wishes that WWE should have done the Owen Hart Cup Tournament instead of AEW.

For those unaware, the AEW Owen Hart Tournament will memorialize the memory of Owen Hart and the crown men's and women's winners, respectively. Martha Hart is working with AEW through The Owen Hart Foundation and will use images of Owen Hart unseen in WWE. Hart has a poor and contentious relationship with WWE due to the fallout over Owen dying at an event.

On his podcast, Ric Flair Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED, Ric Flair steered the conversation to the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and said he wishes that WWE had conducted that instead of AEW. With that said, Flair did credit Tony Khan for creating it.

"I can't figure out how AEW got the Owen Hart memorial tournament when ...I appreciate Tony for doing it but that something, if the company feels that strongly about. Bret and Owen, that's something.. I wished the WWE had jumped on, said Ric Flair."

Mark Madden jumped in and reminded Ric Flair that the contentious relationship between WWE and Owen Hart's family is the main reason AEW is doing it. Ric Flair said he didn't know that and praised AEW and Tony Khan for conducting the tournament.

"Ric Flair said, 'I'm proud of Tony for doing it because I never knew Owen that well but he certainly is very respected by so many people and I never got to know him. I never got to wrestle with him."

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash LIVE on TNT @ 8ET/7CT/6MT/5PT we have a special video on the Owen Hart Cup Tournament including stars of multiple generations speaking about his legacy + footage of Owen wrestling in @njpw1972 & private home movies from Dr. Martha Hart! Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite #HolidayBash LIVE on TNT @ 8ET/7CT/6MT/5PT we have a special video on the Owen Hart Cup Tournament including stars of multiple generations speaking about his legacy + footage of Owen wrestling in @njpw1972 & private home movies from Dr. Martha Hart! https://t.co/N1vjAjgryB

It's interesting to note that Ric Flair never wrestled Owen Hart but realizes his significance in the industry while also thanking AEW's involvement in keeping his legacy alive.

When will the Owen Hart Cup Tournament begin in AEW?

It's still unclear when the Owen Hart Cup tournament will begin in AEW. The tribute video on AEW Dynamite showed wrestlers like CM Punk and Adam Cole praising Owen Hart's memory and legacy. Going by the graphic, it could be inferred that the finals will occur at Double or Nothing 2022. At this time, there is still very little information on when the tournament will begin in AEW.

