"That's the key for them" - Ric Flair offers advice to AEW

Wrestling icon Ric Flair has given his insight into how All Elite Wrestling can maintain strong ratings on their flagship show AEW Dynamite.
AEW has pulled in strong ratings during their time on TNT, with 2021 seeing the promotion draw over 1 million viewers at various times.
The 'Holiday Bash' edition of AEW Dynamite drew 1.02 million viewers with a 0.37 number in the key 18-34 demographic.
Ric Flair acknowledged AEW's big night via social media.
Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast with co-host Mark Madden, Ric Flair stated that the key to success for AEW is consistency.
"Well I’m sure they’re not going anywhere so you know it will come. Now they need to stay above a million again, for me in my competitive mind is they’ve hit it now, they’ve hit it a couple of times and went back. Now the key for them is to figure out how to stay above a million and go to the next level of 1.2 or whatever it is." says Ric Flair.
Ric Flair is of course no stranger to strong ratings on TNT, as he was part of WCW during their reign of dominance in the 1990s.
Can AEW stay above 1 million viewers?
AEW's largest rating on TNT came back in 2019 on their debut broadcast, pulling in just under 1.41 million viewers. Since then, AEW has drawn over a million a further 2 times in 2019, once in 2020 and a staggering 16 times in 2021 (15 on Dynamite and once on Rampage).
With a move to TBS on the horizon, it is very possible that a move to a new channel will result in more viewers.
For right now, AEW is pulling in strong numbers on TNT and will hope that these numbers can rub off on Rampage which is staying on TNT in 2022.
