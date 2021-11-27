"He's never gonna get his due" - Ric Flair puts over AEW star as one of the 'most talented' people in wrestling

On the latest edition of his podcast, Wooooo Nation Uncensored, wrestling legend Ric Flair heaped praise on AEW star Jay Lethal.

Lethal made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the Full Gear pay-per-view earlier this month. In the post-show media scrum, he revealed that he had signed a full-time deal with the company.

The Nature Boy and Jay Lethal have worked together in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling in the past, and Flair put the new AEW star over as one of the most talented people he has ever met:

"You know how much respect I have for Jay Lethal. I think he's one of the most talented people I've ever met in my life. He's never gonna get his due but he's one of my favourite people. You know I'm so pro the people that are respectful and he is so respectful," said Ric Flair.

Ric Flair also praised FTR

The Nature Boy also had a lot of praise for AEW stars Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, calling them one of the best tag teams in the world right now. He also praised the former WWE Superstars' matches against The Usos as well as their matches in Tony Khan's promotion against The Young Bucks.

"Going back to their run in the WWE, those guys [FTR] and The Usos had some matches that were unbelievable. They took that same level of skill, which is immense, over and they've had some great matches with The Young Bucks. Those guys, as I mentioned before... Arn, Tully, myself, we were never Mr. American but we could all work. And those kids can work," said Ric Flair.

FTR are currently the AAA World Tag Team Champions, beating The Lucha Brothers last month to win the titles. The two teams will face each other in a two-out-of-three falls match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on next week's Rampage.

