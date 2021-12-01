"The doors are always open"- WWE Hall of Famer opens up on AEW not following up on feud with FTR 

WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton made an appearance on AEW television, but it went nowhere. Morton explained why he felt that was the case.

The Rock 'N Roll Express, much like Bret Hart, appeared on AEW programming for the first time to present the new Tag Team Titless. During their first appearance, Santana and Ortiz attacked them.

During an appearance on the 12th August 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite, the legendary tag team was ambushed again, but this time by FTR.

However, the appearance didn't lead to anything in the future. Ricky Morton explained why he felt that was the case on the latest edition of the Wrestle Buddy podcast.

"Yeah [I’ve talked to AEW] but the doors are always open. I know on the independent circuit, Robert [Gibson] and I are fixing to wrestle FTR [Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler]. You know, I did a little thing on there [AEW Dynamite] where I slapped Tully Blanchard and remember they piledrived me? I don’t know — see, that’s what I’m talking about. They did this, but they didn’t take it nowhere else. Do you understand what I’m saying?"

"You see, you got to have people in the back and say I learned this from Dusty Rhodes, smart guy man. You know, you got to keep up with what’s going on in the news, especially — now you don’t. It’s just the liberals and all that bullsh*t and I’m not into that. But back then, you can’t put what’s going on in the media and you’re making it through the wrestling," said (h/t: PostWrestling)

AEW's FTR and Rock N Roll Express have a lot of mutual respect

FTR are considered to be one of the greatest tag teams in the world. Unlike their counterparts like The Young Bucks, Wheeler and Harwood are highly regarded by old school critics and tag teams.

This is mainly down to the fact that the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions are quite similar to the popular tag teams of previous eras in terms of their wrestling style and presentation. They focus on mat wrestling, and their tag team psychology is always on point.

With Ricky Morton expressing his interest in continuing their angle with FTR, it would be interesting to see if Tony Khan would book a match between the two teams.

It would surely be a treat for fans to see the legendary Rock 'N Roll Express grace the AEW ring once again, but this time as competitors.

