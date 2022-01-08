Ricky Starks to face former WWE Tag Team Champion at AEW Battle of the Belts in title match

Ricky Starks is set to defend the FTW Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts against Matt Sydal (fka Evan Bourne in WWE).

Starks himself announced the upcoming bout during Friday night's AEW Rampage. He was on commentary with Taz and Chris Jericho when he revealed that he would take on the former WWE Tag Team Champion.

This will be the first televised FTW Championship match since October. Starks defeated Brian Cage in a Philadelphia Street Fight on Rampage. He had two more title defenses on the Chris Jericho Cruise when he defeated Sonny Kiss and Chuck Taylor in separate matches.

Ricky Starks is one of the best prospects in AEW, and fans have been clamoring to see him on TV regularly. Hopefully, the title defense is the beginning of a new direction for the former NWA star.

What else is announced for the AEW Battle of the Belts?

Saturday's AEW Battle of the Belts is a one-hour TV special where some champions will defend their titles. Apart from Starks vs. Sydal, two other matches have been announced.

Riho scored a surprise pinfall victory over Britt Baker a few weeks back, earning her ticket to the Battle of the Belts to challenge the Good Doctor for the AEW Women's Championship. Baker has never defeated the inaugural champion, so seeing who comes out on top will be intriguing.

The night's third match will see interim TNT Champion Dustin Rhodes step in for Cody Rhodes to take on Sammy Guevara after it was revealed that the American Nightmare had to pull out of the match due to medical reasons.

Which match are you the most excited about? Do you think we will see a title change? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

