"The main two people that I'm in contact with"- Ricky Starks opens up on who he's closest to in AEW

One of the rising stars in AEW, Ricky Starks, has revealed who he is in best contact in the promotion. The two people are none other than the chairman of the company Tony Khan and the Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes.

The FTW champion sat down with Denise Salcedo on Instinct Culture and spoke about his relationship with Tony Khan and Cody Rhodes.

'Absolute' Ricky Starks mentioned the open nature of his relationship with the AEW President and how he can approach Tony Khan about any issues he faces.

"The main two people that I'm in contact with is Tony and Cody. The relationship I have with Tony is so open to the fact that it took me a while to get out of my head the things that I want to say to him or communicate with him and then just ending up, him just telling me hey you could have just said it. So he has such an open door policy about literally anything. If there's something that's bothering you, just let him know, talk it out. The best form of communication with him is sitting down face to face and just hashing it out. So I can't ever fault him for that because in my head if there's an issue that I have or there's a problem I have that I don't necessarily want to deal with someone else, I can just go to him. At least at the end of the day I can say hey I communicated to my boss the issues I had, if it got resolved or not," said Ricky Starks.

Ricky Starks says he can talk to AEW EVP Cody Rhodes about any "issue, problem, idea"

Much like his boss, Cody Rhodes is a very approachable backstage figure in AEW. According to Ricky Starks, the American Nightmare is always willing to sit down and talk things out if needed.

"It's the same thing with Cody, there's a problem that you have or there's an issue you may have from a wrestling standpoint in terms of I don't know how to deal with this or whatever the case, he's more than willing to listen and sit down and talk it through and those two I think are the best when it comes to just sitting down and workshopping through any type of issue, problem, idea that comes about and I take that so to heart because obviously I don't know how it works for other places," said Ricky Starks.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ On #AEWRampage this week, CM Punk faces Daniel Garcia, the AEW World Tag Team Championships go on the line and Brian Cage takes on Ricky Starks in a Philly Street Fight. Catch all of this action on Eurosport! #AEWonTNT Video courtesy: @EurosportIN On #AEWRampage this week, CM Punk faces Daniel Garcia, the AEW World Tag Team Championships go on the line and Brian Cage takes on Ricky Starks in a Philly Street Fight. Catch all of this action on Eurosport! #AEWonTNT Video courtesy: @EurosportIN https://t.co/NXWGPvFM2H

Ricky Starks recently picked up a big win on AEW Rampage over former Team Taz member Brian Cage in a Philly Street Fight. This was his second win over the Machine in AEW.

Also Read

Many were expecting Starks to kick off a feud with CM Punk. The Straight Edge Superstar had a run-in with Team Taz and even defeated Powerhouse Hobbs recently on Rampage.

Now that both men aren't involved in any feuds, AEW might pull the trigger on the rivalry between Punk and Starks. It would be a dream match for the fans and predicting a winner would be tough.

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Alan John