"There was no coming back from that"- Current champion says he was surprised to see CM Punk in AEW

Ricky Starks recently stated that he never thought of seeing CM Punk return to pro wrestling in AEW.

While speaking on Denise Salcedo's Instinct Culture podcast, the current FTW Champion discussed numerous topics, including the arrival of Punk in All Elite Wrestling.

Starks believes The Straight Edge Superstar's return was the most surprising, given his controversial exit from WWE. He mentioned that Punk's exit convinced him that fans wouldn't see the Straight Edge Superstar anytime soon.

The Team Taz member also recalled CM Punk's debut on the second episode of AEW Rampage and stated that it's a feeling that is hard to describe:

"Punk, I think because I was watching still at the time when he left. And you know that how everything happened there after the whole aftermath of that, I just thought for sure that was it for him, and there was no coming back from that. I think over a certain period you just kind of accept it like yeah he's just done, he's done, done with wrestling. So I think to see him back and actually be out there and watch it live when he first made his appearance at AEW, watching from the crowd, it was just like that feeling I can't even describe," Ricky Starks said.

CM Punk's jaw-dropping debut a few months ago brought a collective display of emotion and excitement all over the wrestling world. Fans in Chicago were thunderous on the night, given that the entire thing occurred in his hometown.

The Second City Saint admitted that he was physically and mentally sick the entire time he was away from pro wrestling and held WWE higher-ups responsible. Regardless of what transpired back then, CM Punk has returned and is laser-focused on rewriting the final chapter of his long and illustrious career.

Ricky Starks vs. CM Punk will be a much-anticipated match in AEW

CM Punk is currently interested in working with younger talent on the AEW roster. If there's any match worthy of grabbing social media attention, it would be between Punk and Starks.

Both men are incredible at cutting promos, and it would be a surreal moment to watch them engage in a war of words. Ricky Starks could even hand CM Punk his first loss in AEW. The feud is inevitable, and it's just a matter of when and where.

