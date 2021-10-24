News & Rumors Roundup: Update on Charlotte Flair to AEW, Kenny Omega curses at WCW legend, Max Caster slams Crown Jewel 

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News and Rumors Roundup. Today's roundup will feature top wrestling stars like Charlotte Flair and Kenny Omega.

The biggest story of the day is undoubtedly involving Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch's backstage heat and its implications on the Queen moving to AEW. Kenny Omega cursed at a WCW legend while The Acclaimed's Max Caster slammed WWE Crown Jewel.

Jim Ross provided an update on his skin cancer diagnosis. We will round off today's edition with Tony Khan speaking about Sting and Darby Allin's pairing in AEW.

Without any delay, let's jump right into it.

#5. Charlotte Flair is unlikely to join AEW despite backstage heat and Andrade El Idolo tweet

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp I'm working on getting more, but PWInsider's report is in line with what I'd heard late Friday. There were disagreements with how the segment was going to go, they hadn't planned on the belt being thrown down, and there were some words exchanged backstage. I'm working on getting more, but PWInsider's report is in line with what I'd heard late Friday. There were disagreements with how the segment was going to go, they hadn't planned on the belt being thrown down, and there were some words exchanged backstage.

Per a report from PWInsider, there was significant heat backstage following an awkward segment on WWE Smackdown. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair were supposed to swap belts, but the 12-time women's champion dropped the belt in the ring instead of handing it over to The Man.

The idea was to give Becky Lynch another 'Becky 2 Belts' moment, but Charlotte Flair was not on board. According to the report, following the backstage heat, Charlotte was escorted out of the building by a WWE official.

A few moments later, Andrade El Idolo, Charlotte Flair's real-life partner, tweeted a profanity-filled message to WWE. The tweet could have meant anything, with one possible explanation being that the former WWE United States Champion was displeased with WWE's booking of his fiance.

However, the report noted that Charlotte Flair has been under contract with WWE for several years and is valuable. So it's unlikely that we'll see 'The Queen' in AEW.

#4. Jim Ross provides an update on skin cancer diagnosis

Legendary commentator Jim Ross recently shared a picture on Twitter stating that he potentially had skin cancer. In an update, the AEW announcer confirmed the same.

"On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many,” Jim Ross tweeted.

Jim Ross @JRsBBQ On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many. 🙏🤠 On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many. 🙏🤠 https://t.co/51PRET5Mgo

Jim Ross mentioned in his tweet that he was en route to Orlando for AEW Dynamite despite the diagnosis. In spite of being nearly 70 years of age, Jim Ross is still going strong every week in AEW. Hopefully, he comes out of this stronger and fitter than ever.

