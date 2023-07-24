AEW News Roundup: CM Punk's 9-year streak comes to an end, WWE legend leaves his boots in the ring and seemingly retires, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of AEW News Roundup, where we will go through some of the top new stories and will keep you informed if you missed any big news from the past few days.

In this roundup, we will reflect on a former WWE legend teasing retirement and CM Punk's 9-year-old record being broken on the recent episode of Collision. Also, a wrestling veteran lashing out at Matt Hardy. So without further due, let's get right into the top news stories:

#1 CM Punk's record of more than 9 years finally got broken on AEW Collision

Ever since his return last month on the debut episode of Collision, CM Punk has been wrestling almost every week in pursuit of gaining momentum. However, his loss in the tag team match on the most recent Collision episode ended a 9-year-old record.

Punk had never lost two back-to-back matches in two consecutive weeks ever since in the WWE back in 2014, where he suffered two consecutive defeats at the hands of Roman Reigns. Meanwhile, the record finally came to an end when he, alongside Darby Allin, lost to Ricky Starks and Christian Cage in a tag team match.

#2 Jim Cornette shoots at Matt Hardy and denies his claims

Jim Cornette and Matt Hardy have been the talk of the town for quite some time now due to their online verbal spat on a few issues. Furthermore, their beef seems to be beyond the internet, as Matt claimed Cornette said that they can't be friends anymore.

Hardy was talking about their issue from the stadium stampede match over 3 years ago. Matt claimed that because he and Jericho were in the stampede, Corny refused to be AEW's friend. Responding to the claims, Cornette didn't hold back and lashed out at Matt during his Drive-Thru Podcast:

"He's just so wounded because he felt like that I said we can't be friends anymore. I don't want to be his friend anymore. I never said I didn't want to be his friend anymore. He's doing some sh**ty wrestling, and they damaged his brain, and I'm sorry that all those things are happening," Stated Corny. <2:06-onwards>

#3 WWE legend teased his retirement by leaving boots in the ring after his match on AEW Collision?

Former WWE veteran Billy Gunn, who had been going strong in the ring even at the age of 59, may have finally decided to hang his boots after suffering a loss on AEW Collision in a trios match against House of Black with The Acclaimed on his side. Gunn left his boots in the ring while fans were chanting, "You still got it."

Meanwhile, no official statement has been made by Billy himself regarding his retirement. Furthermore, it could be a part of a storyline as well. Regardless, fans will find out whatever the case is in the forthcoming weeks.