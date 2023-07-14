61-year-old legend said he had ended his real-life friendship with Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho; AEW star reacts to controversy

AEW stars Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho are considered by many to be veterans of the industry. However, their actions in the promotion have apparently cost them their friendships with Jim Cornette.

Cornette is best known for his decades in the industry as a ringside manager and on-screen authority figure. However, today he's more recognized for his fiery podcast and all the heavy-handed criticism against the AEW roster and the promotion's booking missteps.

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the AEW star revealed that Cornette cut both him and Chris Jericho off for their Stadium Stampede match.

"We were down there, we did that Stadium Stampede over the course of the night before, and they edited it all morning and they worked on it. Jim Cornette had the audacity to say because Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho were involved in the Stadium Stampede match I can no longer be their friend. (...) Is this real life? Who says that? Who thinks like that?" (H/T: TJR Wrestling).

Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter recently gave his take on the spat between Jim Cornette and Matt Hardy. Despite initially claiming that the drama has now gone too far, Apter notes that it's helped both men, as they've "broken the internet."

The AEW star believes that Jim Cornette should've voiced his dissatisfaction in a nicer way

Cornette is known for being a controversial figure and clearly doesn't care about what people think of him. ECW veteran Justin Credible even recently shared a clip of Sean Waltman (X-Pac/Styxx) warning others not to get into verbal spats with the veteran manager.

Continuing in the same podcast episode, the AEW star expressed how he doesn't want to follow in Jim Cornette's footsteps.

"Even if you have an issue or a problem with someone, there is a way to address those things without insulting them or biting their head off. Like, I don’t wanna be a podcast that wishes injury upon other wrestlers that I don’t like, or bad things upon wrestlers that I don’t like. I want to be a positive, productive, inspirational podcast." (H/T: TJR Wrestling).

Cornette will likely address these comments on his podcast this week, meaning their feud could still continue for quite some time. However, if both men take Bill Apter's approach into consideration, the drama could simply bring more eyes to their podcasts for a few weeks.