Hall of Famer explains why Twitter spat between Jim Cornette and Matt Hardy is a good thing (Exclusive)

A wrestling legend has weighed in on the recent Twitter spat between AEW star Matt Hardy and WWE veteran Jim Cornette and believes that, at the end of the day, it's actually a good thing for both of them.

Hardy and Cornette recently traded shots on social media following Matt claiming that stars like The Young Bucks and Hangman Adam Page don't get the credit they deserve because of people like Jim and his fans, who will never be fans of The Elite even if they pulled them out of a burning building.

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND RYAN @RyanOguri Matt's right though. I know it's cool to hate on The Bucks and Hangman if you're a Punk/Collision fan but not from me. Give those guys their flowers. twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND… Matt's right though. I know it's cool to hate on The Bucks and Hangman if you're a Punk/Collision fan but not from me. Give those guys their flowers. twitter.com/MATTHARDYBRAND… Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers. twitter.com/ryanoguri/stat… Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers. twitter.com/ryanoguri/stat…

During the most recent edition of UnSkripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, wrestling legend Bill Apter stated that he thinks the feud between Hardy and Cornette might have gone too far at this point.

"This whole thing that's been going on between Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette is getting kind of out of hand." [From 08:08 to 08:19]

However, Apter did see some positives in the online spat, stating that by 'breaking the internet,' the whole thing has given Matt and Jim more publicity and kept their names relevant.

"Jim Cornette was a photographer for our magazines and other magazines forever, and I've known him forever, he's really a great guy, he really is. But he's controversial, he likes to stir up the 'sh,' and Matt Hardy is kind of feeding right in to this. So my opinion on this whole thing is that, this will sound crazy but, it's good for both of them, they're both 'breaking the internet' with this all this stuff." [From 08:56 to 09:28]

You can watch the full episode of UnSkripted right here:

Matt Hardy recently revealed that he could have joined NXT before leaving WWE

In March 2020, 'Broken' Matt Hardy was unleashed on All Elite Wrestling television as he inserted himself into the feud between The Elite and The Inner Circle, which would eventually lead to his inclusion in the first-ever 'Stadium Stampede.'

But did you know that before he joined AEW, Matt was offered the chance to perform under his 'Broken' persona on the show that, at the time, was going head-to-head with Dynamite?

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager 3 years ago today, Matt Hardy also made his AEW debut on the first ever empty arena Dynamite show. 3 years ago today, Matt Hardy also made his AEW debut on the first ever empty arena Dynamite show. https://t.co/g7OzyohVgp

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Hardy revealed that before he left WWE, Triple H offered him the chance to explore what he could do with the iconic character in NXT. However, Hardy felt that it was best for his career if he went to AEW and have one more run as a main roster talent.

Do you think Matt Hardy should have stayed in WWE? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit UnSkripted and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes