Matt Hardy's former WWE rival says "don't fu*k with Jim Cornette" in latest tweet

Matt Hardy's former rival Justin Credible has posted a tweet urging people not to mess with veteran wrestling Jim Cornette.

Matt Hardy recently targeted "the toxic Cornette cult" while tweeting about The Elite and praising them. This kicked off a massive heated Twitter exchange between Hardy and Cornette, as well as his podcast co-host Brian Last.

Shortly after, an old clip started making the rounds on Twitter, in which WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman can be seen urging people not to mess with Jim Cornette. Waltman explained that if someone tries to mess with Cornette, the latter will destroy them verbally. The tweet received a response from former WWE Superstar and ECW veteran Justin Credible, who agreed with Waltman's sentiments. Check out the tweet here.

Matt Hardy and Justin Credible were once rivals on WWE TV

Hardy has had his fair share of battles with Justin Credible in the past. The duo collided on five occasions in a WWE ring, with Hardy winning four of those bouts. The last time the two veterans battled was on the May 27, 2002, episode of WWE Sunday Night Heat, with Hardy coming out victorious.

For those unaware, here's Matt's tweet that led to the ugly Twitter spat between him and Cornette & Last:

"Between this & the toxic Cornette cult, these guys don’t get the adoration that they truly deserve. The diehard Elite fans are phenomenal & get why they’re special, but there’s a huge chunk of fans that fail to give them the credit they deserve. Give these guys their flowers."

As of now, the Twitter war between Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette is over, and both parties have stopped tweeting at each other. It remains to be seen if Hardy will respond to Justin Credible's tweet.

What did you think of the Hardy-Cornette Twitter beef? Whose side were you on?

