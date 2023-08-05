AEW News Roundup: Stars allegedly sent home by Tony Khan, WWE legend might return for one last match after 5-year absence, and more

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you some of the hottest news bites from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

In our very first topic, we will focus on a story that has been doing the rounds on social media which involves Tony Khan sending home a few wrestlers that did not agree with his booking. For our second story, we will look at a former WWE Champion saying he has one more match left in him.

For the final story of the day, we will see how MJF and the entire AEW locker room celebrated the 200th episode of Dynamite.

Without any more delays, let us start the news roundup.

#3. Tony Khan sent home people that did not agree with him

Tony Khan is seen as a very nice and often understanding boss, but that may not be the case if a post by independent wrestler LuFisto is to be believed. LuFisto has been in the news over the last week as she has not shied away from calling out people and in the process making waves on Twitter.

In one of her latest tweets, she said that she had a phone call with a current female star from AEW and said that women that addressed the problems and highlighted them were sent home by Tony Khan. TK has not yet responded to the accusations but it is something to keep an eye out for.

#2. Mark Henry wants to fight one last time

Former WWE Champion Mark Henry has mainly been involved in a backstage role in AEW ever since he joined the promotion. However, in a recent interview with 10 Tampa Bay, the World’s Strongest Man spoke about the possibility of donning his ring gear once again.

He said:

“You know, I threaten my son all the time. I say, ‘Listen man, if you do that one more time, part two of my killing spree is gonna start’, and he’ll say, ‘You ain’t gonna do nothing.’ He’s probably right. It’s in there, but I don’t know what it will take to bring it out.” H/T:[Fightful]

#1. MJF celebrates AEW Dynamite 200 in style

AEW celebrated its 200th episode this week and it was a huge success. With a plethora of talent on board, Tony Khan came out to thank the audience as the show went off the air when Chris Jericho walked out to the ring and paid homage to Khan for starting All Elite Wrestling.

Then out came MJF much to Tony’s surprise and said that AEW was the best place to be right now and in the process also took shots at WWE. He also thanked Chris Jericho and The Elite for believing in him and vowed to keep entertaining the fans.

