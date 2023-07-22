AEW News Roundup - Top star breaks silence amidst rumors of his jump to WWE, Fans left stunned by 49-year-old legend's photo, and more

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we go through some of the top news stories from the All Elite Wrestling promotion from the past few days.

In this roundup, we take a look at the top stories, such as Christian Cage putting young guys to Shame even at the age of 49. A current All-Elite star speaks on potentially heading to WWE after his current contract runs out, and a former WWE tag team champion is potentially ready to become All Elite.

#1. AEW star Christian Cage showcases his amazing physique at the age of 49

Christian Cage is an absolute veteran of the pro wrestling business with an experience of over two decades. However, he was never appreciated for his physique. Well, that changes now, as Christian recently took to Twitter to showcase his eye-catching physique even at the age of 49.

"I wrestle in a turtleneck because I put the wrestlers half my age to shame. 49 and in my prime," Cage tweeted.

Well, it's fair to say that Christian is getting better in looks with age, which is an unusual thing for many other wrestlers. Meanwhile, he continues to be entertaining inside the squared circle alongside his protege, Luchasaurus.

#2. Former WWE tag team champion comments on possible AEW debut

The former WWE star has commented on the possibility of going All Elite two years after his release from the Stamford-based promotion. The star is none other than Tyler Breeze, who answered a question on whether fans may ever see him in AEW while talking to A2D Radio's Lazy Booking:

"I think it's possible. I wouldn't say that I'm retired or opposed to any of that. If the right moment and right opportunity popped up and I talked to the right people, cool, why not. I'm not actively seeking. I like everything going on right now and I'm very happy with everything going on. I'm open to whatever," said Breeze. (H/T POSTWrestling)

Only time will tell if fans will ever see Tyler in the Jacksonville-based promotion and when.

#3. Major AEW star whose contract is reportedly set to expire breaks silence on his future

A major star currently signed with Tony Khan's promotion since last year has spoken out about his future amid the reports of his contract expiration. It was previously reported that his future is in doubt as both WWE and AEW have shown interest in him. Addressing all the rumors, Rush took to Twitter and stated the following:

"Good thing I study english, i’ve had to read a lot lately. You will hear from me very soon, just remember nothing happens unless I say so..."

RUSH OFICIAL @rushtoroblanco



You will hear from me very soon,

just remember

nothing happens unless I say so.. Good thing I study english, i’ve had to read a lot lately.You will hear from me very soon,just remembernothing happens unless I say so.. pic.twitter.com/0OlEH3lowq

Fans will have to stay tuned with all the latest updates and reports regarding Rush's future, and it remains to be seen whether he stays All Elite or signs with Stamford-based promotion after his contract runs out.

