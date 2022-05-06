AEW News Roundup: Vince McMahon's input in AEW star's gimmick detailed, Dolph Ziggler comments on rising star's new merch, Roman Reigns called out (05 May 2022)

AEW has been in the news for various reasons this week, with the promotion notably crossing with WWE on many different occasions.

Dolph Ziggler recently commented on an All Elite Wrestling star's new merch, as the WWE star showed support to the rival promotion. Roman Reigns is one of the most dominant stars in WWE. Regardless, the star was name dropped by a top AEW champion as a name he'd like to prove himself against.

Vince McMahon was recently credited with the creation of an iconic wrestling persona by a former WWE star. All these stories and more will be covered in today's AEW News Roundup.

5. Samoa Joe discloses his backstage reaction to Scott Steiner's iconic 'Steiner Math' TNA promo

Steiner had a TNA run that was almost overshadowed by his "Steiner Math" promo.

During Samoa Joe's appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the ROH TV Champion touched on an iconic TNA segment. In the lead-up to 2008's TNA Sacrifice pay-per-view, Scott Steiner dropped what would now be known as "Steiner Math".

"I was standing behind the camera. Scott was kind of like free forming it in his head, and I remember he did an earlier take and he was kind of getting the idea. I think it was the second one? I was visibly behind the camera just trying to hold myself together. When it all got done, I just looked at Scott and was like ‘I think that was the one," Samoa Joe revealed. (1:27-1:50)

Fans will likely remember the segment fondly, alongside Steiner's many accolades in wrestling.

4. QT Marshall recently shared a throwback picture with The Rock for his birthday

Everybody's favorite AEW heel recently shared a surprising throwback image with the Most Electrifying Man in wrestling. QT is yet another currently active wrestler who has a fan photo with a legendary wrestler.

"Happy Birthday, @TheRock" - Marshall tweeted.

Unfortunately for Marshall, The Rock is likely not coming to AEW anytime soon. So the star won't get to face his idol, like MJF once did. Other than the legend being incredibly busy in Hollywood, WWE will definitely make sure he stays signed with them.

3. Ricky Starks recently called out Roman Reigns, amongst other popular AEW stars

Reigns is one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling, today.

During a recent interview on the Pro Wrestling Illustrated podcast, the FTW Champion called out CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Roman Reigns.

"At the end of the day, you can bring in Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole - bring in Roman Reigns - all of them. The thing I want is the opportunity to get in there and say: 'You may not think much of me right now, but after the match? I'm sure you will," Starks added. (H/T: Fightful)

The New Orleans-native seems hungry to prove himself in AEW and to the wrestling world. So far, the star has had few chances to challenge for championships in the promotion. Due to his scary neck injury, Starks missed out on quite a number of chances to break into the main event.

2. Dustin Rhodes revealed that Vince McMahon was integral to the creation of the Goldust character

Goldust, during the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the podcast of AEW Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa. While on the Taco Vlog, Rhodes detailed his experience creating the Goldust character with Vince McMahon.

"He was 110% behind the character and hands-on and gave me a lot of rope when everybody else was trying to get people fired and whatnot. Didn’t matter, he was going with me. So he let me take my time and find the character, and it took about seven months." - Dustin revealed.

Goldust was an iconic character in WWE's Attitude Era, as well as the Ruthless Aggression Era. Over time, Goldust became less androgynous as the character begun to embody Dustin Rhodes' real-life personality.

1. Dolph Ziggler recently commented on his brother's latest AEW merch

If not for their uncanny resemblance, few fans would know that Ryan Nemeth is related to Dolph Ziggler.

The younger brother wrestles under the star's surname and is currently signed to AEW. Regardless of being on different promotions, the two still seem close.

Ryan took to Twitter to show off his latest merch and tagged his older brother in the post. Ziggler was definitely excited, as the older brother hyped his brother up in a Twitter response.

"DESTROY IT!" - Ziggler tweeted.

The two Nemeth brothers might never end up on the same promotion, but could undoubtedly be a good looking team. Ziggler is a decorated WWE star and has hopefully paved the way for his brother in wrestling.

