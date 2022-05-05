"Destroy It" - Dolph Ziggler reacts to AEW wrestler's merch

Dolph Ziggler has reacted to his younger brother Ryan Nemeth's merchandise, jokingly telling him to "destroy it!"

Nemeth, who is an AEW wrestler, had his new merch revealed by the shopAEW.com twitter handle. He shared the original reveal tweet and tagged Dolph as if to show his elder brother his latest merchandise. The Showoff, seemingly as a joke, replied to Ryan's tweet by telling him to "DESTROY IT!"

Nemeth has been a pro wrestler since 2010 and began his career in WWE's developmental territory OVW. He then moved to Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and won the promotion's tag team championship with former WWE talent Brad Maddox. He even made some NXT appearances in 2012-13.

After a long stint on the independent wrestling circuit, the Hollywood Hunk was signed to AEW in January 2021. He wrestled his first match in the company on AEW Dark, being part of the losing side of a six-man tag match on January 20 2021. He made his TV debut on January 27 episode of Dynamite, where he lost the match to Hangman Page. Dolph Ziggler's brother has been making appearances on Dark and Dark: Elevation for the most part, with sporadically appearing on Dynamite as part of The Wingmen, featuring - Peter Avalon, Cesar Banoni, and JD Drake.

Dolph Ziggler hasn't been on WWE TV for a month

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler #StandAndDeliver “I finally have enough money to buy my way out of anything! I am above the law!” WWE ARE NXT #WrestleMania “I finally have enough money to buy my way out of anything! I am above the law!” WWE ARE NXT #WrestleMania #StandAndDeliver https://t.co/GAaEj355Kr

Dolph Ziggler hasn't made a WWE TV appearance since Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 38 on April 4 2022, where he lost his NXT Championship to Bron Breakker.

He is currently on a stand-up comedy tour across the US and Canada with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, along with doing some shows with his brother Ryan.

When the former World Heavyweight Champion signed a new deal with the company in 2018, it was reported that he had to appear on a limited number of shows. This allowed Ziggler to focus more on his stand-up comedy career. This could mean that we might not see Dolph on TV for weeks, if not months to come.

