AEW News Roundup: Wardlow names his dream opponent, Dynamite sees lowest rating of 2022, update on Cody Rhodes' backstage reputation with AEW lock room

#5. Wardlow names former AEW World Champion as "ultimate dream opponent"

Wardlow has named his ultimate dream opponent as former world champion Kenny Omega. During a recent appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Wardlow discussed a potential match between himself and the Best Bout Machine.

“Unfortunately, my career started much later than I anticipated. So, I feel like I missed my opportunities with what I would consider real dream opponents. I think it has kind of passed most of my dream opponents’ times,” he admitted. “But the one that still exists, actually the top one is still in AEW, that being Kenny Omega. He’s kind of like my ultimate dream opponent.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Kenny Omega is currently taking time off to heal from a number of nagging injuries with a timeline for his return unknown. Wardlow has been slowly gaining the support of the audience thanks to his interactions with MJF. As his star continues to rise, an Omega vs. Wardlow match could be a potential main event in the future.

