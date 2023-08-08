AEW News Roundup: WWE told to suspend RAW star after SummerSlam loss; Cody Rhodes' friend receives open invitation to return

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we aim to bring you the biggest news from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

In today's edition, we will look at how a WWE Hall of Famer said he wants Ricochet to get suspended as part of his ongoing feud with Logan Paul. The Highlight of the Night engaged in a high-octane match against Paul at SummerSlam 2023. Secondly, we will touch upon Kenny Omega's desire to see a Hollywood star return to the squared circle.

Last but not least, we will discuss Bully Ray's wish to reunite with his former partner to take on two legendary tag teams. Without further ado, let's begin the roundup.

#3 Mark Henry wants Ricochet to get suspended

Ricochet and Logan Paul have been embroiled in a bitter feud for months. They squared off at The Biggest Party of the Summer, where The Maverick emerged victorious.

Following the win, Paul mocked the RAW Superstar's real-life partner, Samantha Irvin, as the latter was forced to announce the YouTube sensation as the victor. The angle made their feud highly personal.

SiriusXM Busted Open @BustedOpenRadio



@TheMarkHenry gives a passionate plea to @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 for @KingRicochet to go OFF on @LoganPaul for getting @SamanthaTheBomb involved in their feud.



FULL

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sum… pic.twitter.com/vyPOkcm6W8 "I want [Ricochet] to go off!"@TheMarkHenry gives a passionate plea to @davidlagreca1 & @bullyray5150 for @KingRicochet to go OFF on @LoganPaul for getting @SamanthaTheBomb involved in their feud.FULL #bustedopen247 discussion:

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, AEW personality Mark Henry said he wants to see Ricochet get suspended as part of the storyline. He also explained how the potential angle could play out:

"I wanna see him [Ricochet] go so off that they have to clear the locker room, he gets arrested, and the WWE suspends him. I want him to go off! If Ricochet cannot take himself to that place with somebody talking sh*t about his woman, never gonna happen."

#2 Kenny Omega wants Stephen Amell to wrestle in AEW

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX S2 of Heels starring my old pal @StephenAmell is off to an incredible start! Great drama and the in-ring action is right up there too. Might be time for him to show AEW what he can do in front of live crowds again. He’s always got a spot by my side.

Hollywood star Stephen Amell is not only a great actor but a decent pro wrestler. Amell showcased his talent in WWE when he and Neville (Pac) took on Stardust and King Barrett at SummerSlam 2015.

Amell recently starred in season two of Heels. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to praise the actor and asked him set foot inside an AEW ring soon.

“S2 of Heels starring my old pal @StephenAmell is off to an incredible start! Great drama and the in-ring action is right up there too. Might be time for him to show AEW what he can do in front of live crowds again. He’s always got a spot by my side.”

Amell is also close friends with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. They shared the ring eight years ago at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Hollywood star narrated Rhodes' recent documentary, American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.

#1 Bully Ray wants to see Edge & Christian, The Dudley Boys, and The Hardys square off

The Dudley Boys, Edge & Christian, and The Hardy Boyz took tag team wrestling to new heights during the Attitude Era. They featured in numerous high-profile matches, exchanging wins at major shows like WrestleMania.

Bully Ray, also known as Bubba Ray Dudley, recently took to Twitter and expressed his wish to see all three teams have a match.

"Standing alongside Christian against The Hardys and The Dudleys. Book it," Ray tweeted.

Edge, Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and Ray are still active inside the squared circle. However, D-Von Dudley is now retired from in-ring action.