"She brought me to a new level of thinking about wrestling" - Top AEW star on working with Ronda Rousey

AEW star Ruby Soho recently discussed her experience of working with Ronda Rousey in WWE and spoke about the equation she shares with her in real-life.

The Runaway, previously known as Ruby Riott in WWE, and Ronda Rousey are no strangers to each other. They have worked together in a couple of championship matches during their time in WWE.

Soho recently appeared on the latest episode of the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, stating that she had struck up a great personal equation with Ronda Rousey. Ruby Soho even praised the former UFC star for her "excitement" and "passion" towards the wrestling business:

"She (Ronda Rousey) sent me pictures of the baby the other day and she’s absolutely beautiful. Already tougher than me. A child is already tougher than me. Just based off of who her parents are. Yeah, Ronda, and I keep in contact every once in a while, we just check in with each other. She’s an amazing person. And she was so much fun to work with. Just her excitement, her passion was super infectious. And, she brought me to a new level of thinking about wrestling, especially against somebody of her stature," Soho said. (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Back in February 2019, Soho and Rousey fought for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber. The match turned out to be a squash win for the champion. At the very next day's WWE RAW, Soho challenged Rousey for the second time, this time taking the champion to the limits but coming up short again.

Ruby Soho is eying to win the AEW TBS Championship

Despite failing to capture the AEW Women's Championship from Britt Baker, the former leader of Riott Squad has now set her sights on winning the TBS Championship. In a recent interview, Ruby Soho stated that capturing the title would be a reward for the years of hard work she has put into her craft:

"Oh, it would mean everything," Ruby Soho said. "I think it would be validation for the last 11 years of my career. It's not just validation for since I've been here. It's been validation since my previous time in WWE. It's been since my previous time on the independents," admitted Ruby Soho.

Soho advanced to the second round of the AEW TBS Championship Tournament after besting Penelope Ford. She's now scheduled to square off against Kris Statlander in the quarterfinals.

