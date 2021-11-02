“It would mean everything” - Ruby Soho on possibly becoming the first-ever AEW TBS Women's Champion

Ruby Soho is just three victories away from becoming the first-ever AEW TBS Champion. If she wins the title, she'll go down in history, and this fact isn't lost on The Runaway.

During her time as Ruby Riott in WWE, Soho never won a title. As soon as she arrived in AEW, the fan-favorite made it clear that she had her sights set on gold.

During a recent appearance on Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo, Soho discussed all things AEW. When asked what being the first TBS Women's Champion would mean to her, Soho described how it would be validation for her entire career.

"Oh, it would mean everything," Ruby Soho began. "I think it would be validation for the last 11 years of my career. It's not just validation for since I've been here. It's been validation since my previous time in WWE. It's been since my previous time on the independents.."

Ruby Soho wants to win her first championship for a national promotion

The fact that Ruby Soho has never held a title for a national promotion surprises many fans. Given her journey in wrestling up to this point, it's no wonder why becoming the first AEW TBS Women's Champion would mean so much to her.

"I really feel like this is something that's making history and being the first and representing that title with honor and fighting tooth and nail to ideally defend it would mean the world to me," Soho continued. "So I am going to do absolutely whatever I can to be that first champion for sure."

Would you like to see Ruby Soho become the first-ever AEW TBS Women's Champion? If not her, who would you prefer? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

