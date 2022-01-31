AEW star reacts to Bad Bunny eliminating Dolph Ziggler from the WWE Royal Rumble

AEW star Ryan Nemeth reacted to Bad Bunny eliminating his brother Dolph Ziggler from the Men's Royal Rumble match.

In one of two celebrities who appeared in the match, Bad Bunny caught everyone by surprise with his appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match. While celebrities are not uncommon in Rumble matches, it is rare for them to eliminate tenured stars like Ziggler. The move shocked the wrestling world.

AEW star Ryan Nemeth reacted with disappointment as he tweeted out:

"Beaten by a bunny, wow."

Of course, such a move would annoy someone related to Dolph Ziggler. With that said, Bunny also eliminated Sheamus from the match and lasted over 7 minutes until he was dispatched by the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar.

If anything, his performance was a surprise to some, but certainly an impact was felt. Some fans may not have been thrilled about it, but it got the WWE Universe talking.

Dolph Ziggler is in top 5 for Royal Rumble appearances alongside AEW star

While Dolph Ziggler may have been in the Royal Rumble match over 20 minutes and didn't eliminate a single wrestler, he did score another achievement.

Ziggler has appeared in 15 Royal Rumble matches since his first appearance in 2009. Interestingly, the top 5 consist of Kane, Goldust (AEW's Dustin Rhodes), Kofi Kingston, and Randy Orton. The complete list and numbers are as follows:

Kane - 20

Dolph Ziggler - 15

Kofi Kingston - 14

Goldust / Randy Orton / Rey Mysterio / The Miz - 13

Shawn Michaels / Big Show - 12

It's interesting to realize just how long Ziggler has been around for. The record books will undoubtedly be churning once the next Royal Rumble comes around.

